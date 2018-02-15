Alleged Florida Gunman Took an Uber to School Before Shooting

Nikolas Cruz took an Uber to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where he allegedly opened fire with an AR-15 assault rifle and killed 17 people.

“My understanding and the information I have from law enforcement is that he arrived on the campus, possibly through an Uber driver that dropped him off. He arrived around the time of dismissal, entered the building, began to fire into the building,” Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told CBS.

How was Nikolas Cruz able to get on the school campus?

Uber confirmed the suspect took an Uber and said the company said it is working with authorities.

The name of the Uber driver has not been released. It is unclear whether Cruz had the weapon, an AR-15 rifle, in the Uber car.

Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after a shooting took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Wednesday.

Police said Cruz was also equipped with a gas mask, smoke grenades and multiple magazines of ammunition, according to the Associated Press.