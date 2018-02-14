If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, Samsung is hoping to get your vote on Feb. 25, when it unveils its new line of Galaxy S9 handsets.

Samsung has remained tight-lipped about its plans for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. In an invite to media, the company displayed a large “9” with the caption, “The Camera. Reimagined.” That followed reports that Samsung is planning to release a Galaxy S9+ with a dual-lens camera. The Galaxy S9 will have a single rear-facing camera lens, but that could come with some improvements over the Galaxy S8 to deliver better picture quality. Exactly what kind of improvements, however, haven’t been revealed.

Aside from that, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are expected to have nearly identical designs to last year’s Galaxy S8 line, with thin bezels around screens that measure 5.8 inches and 6.2 inches, respectively. There will be a fingerprint sensor on the back of the handset, according to reports, though this one will sit beneath the rear cameras. Last year’s Galaxy S line was roundly criticized for having a fingerprint sensor to the right of the rear camera.

But there’s more to the Galaxy S9 rumors than that, and here are some of the latest:

Super Slow Mo

A promo video believed to have been created by Samsung surfaced on Wednesday that points to the possibility of a super slow motion feature in the Galaxy S9 line. The feature could allow users to record video in full motion and then slow it down to create unique videos.

Animoji Competitor

Earlier this week, reports surfaced, saying Samsung would offer 3D emoji similar to the Animoji in Apple’s iPhone X. Users would pick virtual characters and have the Galaxy S9’s front-facing camera track their head and mouth movements as they record a message. Those messages can then be sent to friends and family.

Color Options

Serial leaker Evan Blass, who often gets information on upcoming smartphones, said last week that Samsung’s Galaxy S9 line will come in four color options: Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Titanium Gray, and Coral Blue.

Stereo Speakers

A report from Korea-based ETNews that cited sources said the Galaxy S9 will be the first Galaxy S handset to come with stereo speakers. One speaker will reside at the top of the handset and the other at the bottom.

New Facial Recognition

Several recent rumors have said that Samsung is planning to combine the Galaxy S9 line’s face scanner with an iris scanner to create a more reliable biometric option. The feature would scan both your eyes and your face to verify your identity. If verified, you’d gain access to the smartphone’s software and other apps.