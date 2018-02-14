Coinbase Releases Tool for Merchants to Accept Cryptocurrencies
In this photo illustration, a visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is displayed in front of the Bitcoin course's graph of Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange website on February 2, 2018 in Paris, France.
Chesnot—Getty Images
By Bloomberg
Updated: February 14, 2018 9:19 PM ET | Originally published: February 15, 2018

It may become a whole lot easier to use cryptocurrencies for payments.

Digital-assets exchange Coinbase Inc. is releasing a service for merchants to accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin payments, and deposit them into their own digital wallets, according to a blog post by the San Francisco-based company. The setup requires just an email address and a phone number.

The product, called Coinbase Commerce, can be directly integrated into a merchant’s checkout flow or added as a payment option on an e-commerce platform. Commerce platform Shopify, which was already accepting Bitcoin payments, is one of the first platforms to start using the service, Coinbase said.

Other merchants already taking cryptocurrencies are Overstock.com, Expedia Inc. and Microsoft Corp.

