Labor Markets, Brief Shutdown, Asian Sell-Off: CEO Daily for February 9, 2018

Top News

Brief Shutdown Ends

The U.S. government shut down again for a few hours, after Senator Rand Paul refused to allow a speedy vote on a bipartisan budget bill before midnight. The bill passed the Senate after midnight and won the approval of the House in the early hours of Friday morning, 240 votes to 186. Even though it was only a disruption of a few hours, it was the second shutdown of the federal government in all of three weeks. Politico

Asian Stocks Down Again

Stock market benchmarks in Japan, Hong Kong and Shanghai have followed their U.S. counterparts in heading towards correction territory. The Nikkei finished Friday down 2.3%, the Hang Seng 3.1% and the SSE Composite Index 4%. Short sellers are to blame, said BNP Paribas’s Kyoya Okazawa. However, the sell-off slowed down in European markets, where early losses were mitigated or reversed. Wall Street Journal

Bear Market Fears

Veteran investor Jim Rogers thinks the next bear market will be “the worst in our lifetime.” According to the 75-year-old, “debt is everywhere, and it’s much, much higher now” than it was at the time of the financial crisis. He didn’t say the bear market was immediately imminent, though. Alibaba Group Holding president Mike Evans said Rogers has been talking about severe corrections for decades. “I’m sure he’ll be right at some point,” he said. Bloomberg

Drone Rules

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will this year reportedly come up with rules for identifying drones and their pilots, so that it’s possible to figure out who’s responsible for mishaps. “From the law enforcement standpoint, at least in our country, that’s pretty fundamental,” said FAA Acting Deputy Administrator Carl Burleson, who suggested that this added to the regulator’s challenges in addressing drone safety. CNBC