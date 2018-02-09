Google Pixel Owners Sue Google Over Allegedly Faulty Microphones

Some customers who bought Google’s first Pixel smartphone have had buyer’s remorse, so much so that they’ve filed a lawsuit against Google.

The original Google Pixel premiered to great fanfare in 2016. However, some of those early phones shipped with a number of glitches including purple lines across the camera’s viewfinder, spotty Wi-Fi connectivity, and battery charging and overheating problems. However, the biggest complaint was that the device had a faulty microphone that made it impossible for many owners to use the device for its original purpose: a phone.

This week two Pixel owners, Patricia Weeks and Waleed Anba, filed a proposed class action suit in federal court in San Jose, Calif. against Google for the allegedly defective microphones. The suit requests a jury trial and accuses Google of shipping the phones with defective parts in addition to how it handled customer complaints about the defects.

Weeks claims that Google acknowledged that her phone was defective, but that it refused to refund her money or replace it despite the fact it was still under warranty, tech news site Ars Technica reports. The suit does not specify how much the plaintiffs are seeking in damages.

Fortune has reached out to Google and will update this story with its response if it provides one. A Google spokesperson told Ars: “We don’t comment on ongoing litigation but it might be worth including a link to our help center page in your story which explains the solutions we have for out-of-warranty customers.”

Both plaintiffs are represented by Girard Gibbs.