After SpaceX sent a Tesla Roadster into space, manned by the “Starman,” it seemed to be on its way to the asteroid belt. But now astronomers are saying the car might not get there.

Musk tweeted a map of the project path Tuesday after the successful Falcon Heavy launch, showing the car moving past Mars’ orbit and toward the asteroid belt.

Third burn successful. Exceeded Mars orbit and kept going to the Asteroid Belt. pic.twitter.com/bKhRN73WHF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2018

Since then, astronomers have pointed out what they say are discrepancies between the figures SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk reported and where the Tesla Roadster is actually going. Some are saying the rocket carrying the Roadster caused it to overshoot the trajectory, meaning the it won’t hit the asteroid belt as expected. Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics astronomer Jonathan McDowell tweeted his reservations about the projection writing, “I’m not convinced yet.”

Elon is still talking about the Starman going to the asteroid belt. But I'm not convinced yet… https://t.co/yoU5fCPHKb — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) February 7, 2018

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Report was also revised Wednesday, which The Verge claims further shows that the Tesla won’t reach the asteroid belt.

Unfortunately, the live stream of Starman’s journey is no longer live, so it’ll be a bit harder to follow.