New York Lawmakers Want Tide to Stop Making Its Pods Look So Tasty

Stop making Tide Pods look enticing to eat.

That’s what two New York state lawmakers want the laundry detergent company to do to thwart further cases of children ingesting the pods.

Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas and Sen. Brad Hoylman proposed a bill Tuesday that would require Tide to individually wrap each pod, add warning labels to them, and change their colorful designs so they appeal less to children.

According to the lawmakers, the bright colors and even the texture and smell of the pods “can make them appealing to young children, adults with dementia, and those looking to take part in the internet trend known as ‘Tide Pod Challenge,’” reports NBC New York.

Simotas and Hoylman sent a letter to Procter & Gamble (pg), the manufacturer of Tide Pods, urging them to make the pods safer. Simotas said at a conference that their aim is to prevent poisonings, saying, “It’s easy. All we have to make sure is that public safety trumps their profits.”

Procter & Gamble has responded, noting that additional packaging would not only have detrimental effects on the environment, but also would not prevent the accidental ingestion by children. The company also cited a study that has shown that colorful packaging does not increase the likelihood of children ingesting dangerous products. However, Procter & Gamble said, consumers who feel otherwise can purchase Tide Free and Gentle, which has all-white packaging, or Tide in liquid or powder form.