Macy's to Sell Hijabs Alongside Ivanka Trump's Clothing Line

Macy’s (m) is launching a line of clothing specifically for Muslim women, which will see it become the first U.S. department store to carry hijabs.

The Verona Collection, an Islamic-focused fashion brand, will be offered alongside clothing from designers ranging from Anne Klein to Ivanka Trump. The line, including the traditional headscarves, will go on sale. Feb. 15, with prices ranging from $13 to $85.

Beyond hijabs, the collection includes modest dresses, tops, cardigans, and pants. They’ll initially be available exclusively on Macy’s.com.

The line springs from The Workshop at Macy’s, a program that fosters minority- and women-owned businesses.

The Verona Collection founder Lisa Vogl started the brand after feeling frustrated with a lack of fashionable choices for people who prefer more demure clothing.

“Verona Collection is more than a clothing brand. It’s a platform for a community of women to express their personal identity and embrace fashion that makes them feel confident on the inside and outside,” Vogl said in a press release.