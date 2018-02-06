If you’ve thought about buying your own orbital space rocket in the past, only to balk at the massive price tag, today might be your lucky day.

A recently posted Craigslist ad, first spotted this week by USA Today, claims to be selling a “gently used” SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that the seller describes as being in “good condition.” The cost? Just $9.9 million, or your “best offer,” which really opens up the possibilities for a motivated buyer keen on private space flight. Keep in mind that a new Falcon 9 rocket reportedly costs around $60 million to manufacture, not to mention roughly $200,000 to fuel. But the seller also adds that cryptocurrency is accepted.

“Fully loaded with onboard flight computer, launch and landing hardware. Take off and land anywhere!,” reads the Craigslist ad in a nod to SpaceX’s ability to launch and land its Falcon 9 rockets in order to reuse them. The seller also notes that the rocket “says Falcon 9 on the body,” but that “slight burnt paint can be buffed out.”

The ad does not identify the seller (Elon Musk? A rogue SpaceX employee? Or, more likely, an internet prankster?). Fortune sent an email to whomever posted the ad, but we have not yet heard back.

Listed for sale under Craigslist’s “heavy equipment” section, the ad for the rocket includes a map that seems to show the rocket’s location is in the Atlantic Ocean just off the eastern coast of Florida. “Must bring own tug boat, no shipping,” the seller writes. The post also includes the location “Port Canaveral,” which is near the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station where SpaceX regularly holds rocket launches.

“Do not lowball, this is an orbital capable autonomous rocket. You will not find another one like it,” the seller writes at the end of the post. “Serious buyers only.”

If the Craigslist ad is a joke, it could be a cheeky nod to the fact that SpaceX is holding the first test launch today for its new rocket, the Falcon Heavy, which has triple the thrust of a Falcon 9 rocket and can therefore carry heavier payloads into orbit.