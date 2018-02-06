Disney Has Hired the Showrunners of 'Game of Thrones' to Develop a Series of New 'Star Wars' Films

It’s a big week at Lucasfilm.

Just a day after unveiling the long-awaited teaser trailer to it’s next film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, the Disney-owned production company has announced it has hired the creative minds behind the biggest show on this planet to write and produce a brand-new series of Star Wars movies.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are the show runners (and occasional writers and directors) of Game of Thrones, which will be wrapping up with its last season airing in 2019. The pair had been expected to get to work on another program for HBO—an alternative history titled Confederate—which was instantly hit with a backlash when it was announced last July.

That series is not yet in active production, but Benioff and Weiss clearly have bigger plans on that twin sun horizon. Similar to Rian Johnson’s mysterious new trilogy announced during a Disney earnings call (dis) last November, the Weiss and Benioff films will operate outside the episodic “Skywalker Saga,” which would include Disney’s recent productions, The Force Awakens in 2015 and The Last Jedi in 2017. Disney and Lucasfilm haven’t offered any further details as to what these movies will cover or even how many there will be. It’s possible they could also function as standalone films, like 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

However, there is a glaring issue that cannot be ignored with this announcement: Lucasfilm has yet to hire a woman or person of color to helm one of its blockbuster films yet. The question came up repeatedly during the The Last Jedi press tour in December, with Johnson effectively answering on behalf of the studio that that is something he wants to see happen soon. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy got into some hot water over the topic in late 2016, initially saying in an interview with Variety that the studio wants to hire a female filmmaker to direct a Star Wars movie, but adding that “they’re gigantic films, and you can’t come into them with essentially no experience.” She quickly clarified soon thereafter that “we have every intention of giving someone an opportunity.”

It almost looked like Lucasfilm was going to make some progress on this front when rumors swirled in January after Reed Moreno, director and executive producer on Hulu’s acclaimed hit The Handmaid’s Tale, said she had a meeting with Kennedy, but Moreno quickly shot down rumors that she had made any kind of deal or plans.

Disney and Lucasfilm have deservedly received accolades for pushing to diversify its casting choices and center the last three of its Star Wars films around two female protagonists—much to the applause of critics and most audience goers, but also the chagrin of a sub-sect of Internet trolls, who responded by trying to tank the audience score for The Last Jedi.