Crypto Regrets: How Much You've Lost If You Invested at Bitcoin's Peak

Things move fast in the world of finance. Two months ago, Bitcoin was red hot—to the extent that people were mortgaging their homes to get in on the action.

That’s probably not happening much these days, as the plunge in cryptocurrency prices has scared away many casual investors. If you were one of the people who got sucked in by the hype, though, and bought at the peak, deciding what to do has been a wrenching affair.

Many people have dumped their holdings. But if you bought Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, or another digital currency at its peak and you’re still holding it, you’ve suffered losses. They may, however, not be as bad as you fear.

Here’s how much a $1,000 bet on the top cryptocurrencies on Dec. 19, the height of Bitcoin-mania, is worth today.

Bitcoin: Bitcoin has taken the most public nosedive of late—and has probably affected the most investors. Since its Dec. 19 peak of $19,140.70, the cryptocurrency has dropped 63% according to CoinMarketCap, so that $1,000 is now worth $370.

Ethereum: Of all the top cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has actually held up the best. It continued its surge long after Bitcoin had turned south, peaking on Jan. 14 before gravity finally began to take effect. As a result, it’s down just 5% since Dec. 19, meaning you would have lost just $50 of that $1,000 investment. If you invested at Ethereum’s high point on Jan. 14, that $1,000 would be worth just $526 now.

Ripple: Like Ethereum, Ripple continued to climb while Bitcoin crashed, peaking on Jan. 4 at $3.37. The fall from grace has been a steep one, though, as the cryptocurrency is well below $1 now. Since Dec. 19, though, it’s down just 8%—meaning you’d have $920 remaining from an initial $1,000 investment. (Had you invested the same amount on Jan. 3, it’d be worth just $226 now.)

Bitcoin Cash: You might want a paper bag for this one. Bitcoin Cash peaked the day after Bitcoin, but its drop has been even more staggering, tumbling 71% since Dec. 19. Your $1,000 is worth just $290 now. If you’d invested that amount just one day later, though, it’d be worth just $224.

Cardano: While December was kind to Cardano, 2018 has been brutal. The coins are down 40% since Dec. 19—meaning that $1,000 would be down to $600. It could be worse, though. Cardano is off 75% from its Jan. 4 high. An investment at the start of the new year would be even more unnerving, down to $260.