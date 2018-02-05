Uma Thurman, Katie Roiphe, Janet Jackson: Broadsheet Jan. 5th

EVERYONE'S TALKING

• Time’s Up for two more. This weekend’s headline were dominated by two more big #MeToo stories coming out of Hollywood. While such news is—for better or worse—starting to feel almost routine, both of these pieces add some important nuance to the discussion of how women are treated by the entertainment industry.

On Friday, the Washington Post reported that nine women have accused Hollywood manager Vincent Cirrincione, best known as the man for boosting the careers of Halle Berry and Taraji P. Henson, of making unwanted advances—in many cases offering to represent them in exchange for a sexual relationship. (He denies that there was any quid pro quo.)

The women, eight of whom are African American and one of whom is Asian American, were initially drawn to the idea of working with Cirrincione because of his success representing women of color. Why was that so compelling? As the Post points out, black women starred in just two of the 168 top-earning U.S. films of 2015. The idea that he could help them beat the Hollywood odds must have made him a very powerful figure indeed.

Race also played into the difficulty of coming forward, at least for Tamika Lamison, who Cirrincione allegedly assaulted and propositioned in 1996. “Any kind of sexual misconduct or harassment that’s talked about from women is automatically suspect,” Lamison told the Post. “For black women, it seems like we are even more marginalized when it comes to something like that. Historically, how we have been treated and looked at — and to some degree oversexualized — makes it difficult.”

In the second story, Uma Thurman tells the New York Times‘ Maureen Dowd that she was sexually assaulted and threatened by Harvey Weinstein. She also describes some disturbing behavior by Quentin Tarantino, including pressuring her into driving a faulty car on the set of Kill Bill—leading to a crash—and taking it on himself to inflict some of the on-screen harm done to Thurman’s character, including spitting in her face and choking her with a chain.

While her accusations against Weinstein are depressingly familiar, Thurman’s description of being so dangerously mistreated by her director—someone she viewed as her partner and collaborator—are a good reminder that the challenges faced by women in entertainment are not limited to sexual harassment and assault.