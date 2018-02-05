The SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Will Have a Passenger Inside

Elon Musk’s next big day is approaching rapidly.

SpaceX is due to launch the Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday, sending a Tesla Roadster along for the ride to serve as the payload. But now it appears that the Roadster will be sent into space with a driver of sorts.

According to a series of photos posted to founder Elon Musk’s Instagram account, there will be a dummy behind the wheel of the roadster—and not just any dummy, but one named Starman and dressed in SpaceX’s sleek white spacesuit. The name of the dummy is fitting, of course, as it brings to mind the David Bowie song that will reportedly be playing when the rocket is launched.

If Starman is in fact in the driver’s seat tomorrow, Musk will be launching three of his products into space. It remains to be seen, though, how much of the rocket and its cargo will be recovered after the launch.