Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour

Earlier this year, Elton John announced his next tour would be his last, and now another legendary songwriter, Paul Simon, is following suit. Monday Simon announced his tour kicking off this spring will be his last.

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief,” Simon said in a prepared statement. “I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

Aptly named “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour” the tour kicks off on May 16th in Vancouver and moves east before finishing off on June 20th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. After finishing up the North American leg of the tour Simon will do a brief tour in Europe which ends July 15th with a final farewell performance in London with James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt.

It’s a much shorter run than Elton’s John’s farewell tour which is expected to include 300 shows across several years, which may also make tickets a little harder to come by.

Tickets for both the North American and European legs of the tour go on sale this week. You can see the full list of tour dates and get details on where to pick up tickets on Paul Simon’s website.