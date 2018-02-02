Netflix Phishing Scam Provokes Police Warning

Always think before you click.

A phishing scam that attempts to trick people into divulging personal information, such as their credit card numbers, has been landing in the email inboxes of Netflix (nflx) customers in recent months. The faux notice claims that a subscriber’s membership is about to be discontinued unless action is taken.

“We were unable to validate your billing information for the next billing cycle of your subscription,” the hoax email states. “We’ll suspend your membership if we do not receive a response from you within 48hours.”

“Simply click restart your membership to update your details,” the note prompts, directing the prospective victim to a phishing link.

The resulting page appears to have all the trappings of a Netflix site; however, it is a copycat that lets fraudsters steal data submitted there.

The Grand Rapids, Mich. Police Department warned people about the swindle in a post on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

“This is not a legitimate email from Netflix and your accounts may be compromised/identity fraudulently used if you provide information,” the department wrote. “If you encounter this email, or any email you believe to be fraudulent, close it out without opening the links.”

“If you would like to check the status of any account that you have online, we recommend that you go directly to the website and login as you normally would.”

Netflix itself warns about potential phishing scams on the “help” page of its website, where it encourages people to report any impersonations.

“Netflix may email you to update this information with a link to our website, but be cautious of fake emails that may link to phishing websites,” the company advises. “If you’re unsure about a link in an email, you can always hover your cursor over the link to see where it directs in which you can see the real linked web address at the bottom of most browsers.”

Netflix has roughly 118 million subscribers, making its customers a frequent target for scams. Fortune warned readers about similar phishing attacks last year.

Phishing is an all too common way for hackers to dupe people into giving up personal information, or into compromising the security of their systems. It’s always best to be wary of any messages that urge people to click unsolicited links.

As always, be on guard.