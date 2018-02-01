Term Sheet -- Thursday, February 1

RETAIL RIVALS

Heilan Home Co Ltd, a China-based clothing company, will raise 10 billion yuan ($1.59 billion) from Tencent, JD.com, and Vipshop Holdings. The proposed deal represents a recent push by Tencent, China’s biggest social network and gaming company, into brick-and-mortar retail to further compete with Alibaba. From Reuters:

The recent moves reflect a wider, long-running stand-off between Tencent and Alibaba, which have made competing investments in areas as diverse as bike-sharing apps, food delivery and gaming.

Alibaba has spent roughly $1.72 billion buying at least 50 startups and small businesses since 2013, while Tencent has doled out at least $780 million over the same period, according to Nikkei Asian Review. As two of the world’s richest and fastest-growing companies, the rivals regularly end up bidding against one another for investments and acquisitions, wielding the power to decide the fate of many emerging startups.

THIS JUST IN: Jeff Immelt, former CEO and chairman of General Electric, has joined VC firm New Enterprise Associates as a venture partner. This is an important addition for NEA as he’ll be working closely with technology and healthcare investments. Some of NEA’s portfolio companies include CloudFlare, 23AndMe, and Bright Health.

KODAK REGRETS: Investors seeking to buy Kodak’s photo-centric cryptocurrency, KodakCoin, are facing an unexpected wait. The company announced that it’s delaying its initial coin offering due to “large interest” in the venture, “with over 40,000 potential investors” lining up for the previously scheduled Jan. 31 ICO.

The company said it needs to verify the “accredited investor” status of every potential buyer. It’s encouraging to see a well-publicized crypto offering taking the necessary steps to comply with the existing laws. It expects the vetting process to take several weeks.

After Kodak announced its coin, the company’s share price nearly quadrupled in one day. But the co-creator of KodakCoin says he regrets that the stock surge ever occurred. He told The Chicago Tribune, “It … caught everybody by surprise, internally. It’s been a terrible distraction and I really wish it didn’t happen.” Too late for that now.

FLAMETHROWER UPDATE: I know I was making fun of Elon Musk’s $500 flamethrowers earlier this week, but he sold out of his 20,000 burning fuel devices, bringing in roughly $10 million in committed funds. As Tim Draper said, “He’s willing to accept all the heat that he gets from all the people who think he’s crazy.”