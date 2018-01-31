Symantec CEO: Cybercrime Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Beware of hackers who are coming after your personal data and your business.

That’s the warning from Greg Clark, CEO of Symantec (symc), one of the nation’s largest tech companies protecting computer networks from attacks by cyber criminals. Clark tells Fortune he expects more criminal hacks in 2018.

“I think we’ve still got a ways to go before we’re a lot safer,” he says. “We have on the criminal side a very emboldened criminal who’s making money, so there’s profit in it. And there’s a lot of places to go and a lot of known vulnerabilities.”

What can you do to protect your personal information? Clark advises consumers and small businesses to use “multi-factor authentication” and “good back-ups” to protect key data.

But he says those security measures are never enough. Clark says there are always “new vulnerabilities coming up” and he predicts “we’re going to find this cat-and-mouse game that’s been going on for decades with cyber criminals and defenders, it will continue in the future.”

And that’s why Symantec is bulking up with the latest tech defenses. Since Clark took charge as CEO more than a year ago, he’s been on a shopping spree buying up security protection companies. And he says he’s still on the lookout for more acquisitions.

“We think this industry needs a 900 pound gorilla”, says Clark, “and we would like that to be Symantec.”

Watch the video above for more of our conversation with Clark.