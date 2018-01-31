The scope of the Larry Nassar scandal has widened with the number of victims alleging sexual abuse by the former sports doctor reaching at least 265, a judge said Wednesday during a second sentencing hearing.

The sentencing hearing in Eaton County Circuit Court in Michigan is the second this month. Prosecutors in Eaton County are seeking a sentence of 40 to 125 years in prison for Nassar, the former team doctor who sexually assaulted athletes under the guise of providing medical treatment during his time working for the U.S.A. gymnastics team, Michigan State University, and Twistars.

At least 65 women are scheduled to testify (or submit written statements) Wednesday during the sentencing hearing for Nassar. Many of these women scheduled to testify were sexually assaulted during Nassar’s time at Gedderts’ Twistars U.S.A Gymnastics Club in Eaton County.

As the sentencing hearing got underway, U.S.A. Gymnastics announced that all of its board members have resigned. Earlier this month, U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun called on the entire USAG board to resign.

Nassar was sentenced earlier this month to 40 to 175 years in prison by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who exclaimed, as she made her ruling, “I just signed your death warrant.” During that 7-day hearing, more than 150 women were able to publicly address Nassar about the sexual abuse he inflicted upon them during his time as a doctor for the USA Gymnastics team and at Michigan State University.

In December, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges.