Term Sheet -- Tuesday, January 30

IMMIGRATION REFORM

Startup founders are going into 2018 with confidence. Tech and healthcare entrepreneurs are optimistic for the most part about business conditions in the new year, according to Silicon Valley Bank’s annual survey of 1,000+ executives.

This could change depending on the political climate. One data point in the survey stood out. More than half of startups surveyed reported that at least one of their founders is an immigrant. Given the ongoing discussion around the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, immigration will continue to be an issue that’s increasingly pertinent for the tech community.

Additionally, nearly one-third of startups, ranging from pre-revenue to more than $25 million in annual revenue, said laws and regulations prompted them to locate facilities or move non-sales operations offshore last year. U.S. immigration policy was cited as being the biggest driver, followed by tax policies and the regulatory environment.

Why is this important?

• Fifty-one percent of U.S. companies valued at over $1B+ were founded by immigrant entrepreneurs.

• Those companies create an average of roughly 760 jobs per company. In 2016, 40.2% of firms on the Fortune 500 list had at least one founder who either immigrated to the United States or was the child of immigrants.

• Those firms generated more than $4.8 trillion in revenue in 2014 and employed 18.9 million people globally.

In short, U.S. immigration policy could deeply affect the innovation economy. The conversation around DACA and H-1B policies shine a light on the sizable role immigrants play in Silicon Valley. Even some of Silicon Valley’s elite are speaking up:

• Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates have called for increasing the number of H-1B visas that let skilled foreign workers stay in the country.

• Steve Case has proposed a “startup visa program” to open the door for immigrant entrepreneurs.

• The Airbnb co-founders emailed a statement in September in response to President Donald Trump’s plan to rescind DACA. It read: “We founded Airbnb based on the idea that our lives and our world are better when we accept each other. Those aren’t just economic or business values. Those are the values America has been and should be all about.”

Regardless of your politics, immigration reform will stay top of mind for tech leaders, many of whom are immigrants themselves. A Silicon Valley without immigrants would look a lot different than it does today.