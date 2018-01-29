Nikki Haley Rips Into Hillary Clinton's 'Fire and Fury' Grammys Cameo

At least one Trump administration official was less than amused by Hillary Clinton’s Grammys cameo.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley shared her disapproval in a tweet Sunday night, writing, “I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”

The tweet was in response to a skit that aired at the awards show, featuring Clinton and other celebrities auditioning to do the audio recording of Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

Following musicians like Snoop Dogg, Cher, and John Legend, Clinton read a section focused on Trump’s obsession with McDonald’s. “He had a longtime fear about being poisoned—one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s. No one knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made,” the former Secretary of State read.

Following her reading, Grammys host James Corden appeared on-screen saying, “That’s it, that’s the one!” to which Clinton replied, “You think so? The Grammy’s in the bag?”

Clinton has already won a Best Spoken Word Album Grammy award for her reading of her book It Takes a Village in 1997.