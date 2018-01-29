Here Are the Best Super Bowl Deals on TVs

Super Bowl LII, pitting the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles, will be broadcast on NBC on Sunday. And if you want to get a new television to watch the big game, now’s the time.

Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering deals on TVs ahead of Super Bowl LII. Whether you’re in the market for a high-end television from LG or Samsung or something a bit cheaper from Sony, some nice options are available.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best deals. Check them out below:

Budget Televisions

The TCL 43S405 features a 43-inch display and 4K Ultra HD resolution. It comes with Roku software, which allows you to access a variety of streaming apps, including Hulu and Netflix. It regularly costs $380, but is currently available for $320 on Amazon.

Midrange Televisions

Best Buy is selling Sony’s 65-inch X850 E for $1,099, a $500 savings on its regular $1,600 price. The television, which comes with thin bezels around the screen, features 4K Ultra HD resolution.

High-End Televisions