Sports
Search
CommentaryCommentary: Why Winning the Super Bowl Won’t Boost Your City’s Economy
Minneapolis Exteriors And Landmarks - 2017
EntertainmentDirector David Wain on ‘A Futile and Stupid Gesture’ and Working With Netflix Again
"A Futile And Stupid Gesture" Red Carpet Premiere - 2018 Sundance Film Festival - 2018 Park City
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EntertainmentVanity Fair Edits Out James Franco From Annual Hollywood Cover Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 25: Actor/producer James Franco onstage at the Atlanta Film Festival - "The Heyday Of Insensitive Bastards" Screening at Rialto Center for the Arts on March 25, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Pee-Wee football player
A Youth Pee-Wee football player heads up field during pre-game exhibition before game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, Calif, Kirby Lee—Getty Images
Sports

Illinois Proposes Law to Ban Kids Under 12 From Playing Tackle Football

Chris Morris
11:09 AM ET

Peewee football leagues in Illinois could be playing an entirely different game if legislatures in the state get their wish. The state’s House of Representatives has introduced a bill that would ban children under 12 from playing tackle football.

Concern over CTE, a brain disorder caused by repeated head trauma and concussions, is at the heart of the bill. If it passes, Illinois will be the first state in the country to enact such restrictions.

Related

WWE Monday Night Raw In Las Vegas
SportsHere’s Why Vince McMahon Is Bringing Back the XFL
Sports
Here’s Why Vince McMahon Is Bringing Back the XFL

The bill is named after Dave Duerson, a former Chicago Bear and four-time Pro Bowl player, who took his own life in 2011. His family suspects CTE was a factor in that suicide.

"Study after study is showing that starting tackle football before twelve leads to greater neurological impairment later in life," said Dr. Chris Nowinski from the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

The bill received a mixed welcome among state legislators. Some praised its protective qualities, while others felt it was an example of government overreach.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Commentary
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE