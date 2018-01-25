Term Sheet -- Thursday, January 25

HIGH TIMES

Let’s talk cannabis. Privateer Holdings, the Seattle-based private equity firm focused on cannabis industry investments, raised $100 million in Series C funding to back more cannabis startups and capitalize on an industry expected to reach nearly $22 billion in legal sales in the U.S. by 2020.

The new funding brings the firm’s fundraising total to $200 million since its inception in 2011, which makes it the largest private capital raise closed in the legal cannabis industry to date. The fresh funding values the company at around $600 million, according to media reports. Privateer’s founders are also pledging to commit the equity equivalent of $5 million at the firm’s current valuation from their own shares in the company, “to help communities harmed by cannabis prohibition.”

The company is not naming the investors in this round other than to say they are a mix of “high-net-worth individuals, family offices and institutional investors.” Existing investors include Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. My colleague Tom Huddleston reported in 2016 that the investment from Founders Fund was one of the first instances of institutional money being invested with a company that directly handles cannabis.

Still, investors are treading carefully. When I spoke with Eric Hippeau a few months ago about Lerer Hippeau’s investments in the space, he said the firm made a decision not to invest in companies that grow or touch the product as it remains illegal on the federal level. “It’s an exciting market to invest in, but also in a very eyes-wide-open, cautious way,” he said. “We obviously want to invest in companies that operate where the market is fully legal.”

For an industry that has long been mostly ignored by large investment firms and major banks, this deal marks a huge step forward. It’s important to note this deal moved relatively slowly. Fortune first wrote about this Series C funding back in November 2016 when Privateer had closed $40 million. It took the company more than a year to raise the remaining amount.

That’s not so bad considering what it took for cannabis-focused companies to raise capital back in 2011. At the time, Privateer co-founder Brendan Kennedy pitched 500 investors over the course of two years just to raise $7 million in Series A funding. Seven years later, the timeline is getting significantly shorter and investors are getting increasingly open-minded. (There’s another cannabis deal in the VC section below.)

NEW SEQUOIA FUND? There are media reports that Sequoia Capital is raising up to $1 billion for its sixth India-focused fund. This would come only two years after it raised $930 million for its previous India fund. Term Sheet reached out to Sequoia for confirmation, but the firm declined to comment.

EXECUTIVE EXITS: In the last three days, Twitter’s COO, Facebook’s CMO, and Snap’s VP of product have all announced they’ll be leaving the tech behemoths. The departures come at pivotal moments for each of their respective companies. Is this just a coincidence or is it indicative of a larger trend where top social media executives begin to exit as their employers come under fire?