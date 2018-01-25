The Number of Billion-Dollar Weather Disasters in the U.S. Is Surging
By Nicolas Rapp and Brian O'Keefe
9:00 AM EST

Extreme weather is becoming more common, and the economic impact is soaring. Last year there were 16 weather events in the U.S. that caused at least $1 billion each in damage, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The cumulative cost was $306 billion—easily surpassing the previous one-year record of $215 billion set in 2005. In September a report from the nonprofit Universal Ecological Fund, “The Economic Case for Climate Action in the United States,” estimated that total climate-related economic losses and health costs in the U.S. averaged $240 billion a year over the past decade. The authors project the annual cost will rise to $360 billion over the next 10 years.

A version of this article appears in the Feb. 1, 2018 issue of Fortune with the headline “Storm Warnings.”

