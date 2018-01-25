President Donald Trump landed in Switzerland this morning, and will spend the next two days among the global elite at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he is expected to advocate for an “America First” agenda in an environment that is antithetical to those principles.

While Trump’s legislative ideology sets him apart from his counterparts at the conference, he’s got one big thing in common with them: finances. Davos is swarming with millionaires and billionaires.

Because Trump has never released his tax returns, his exact net worth is somewhat of a question mark, but Forbes estimated it at $3.1 billion in 2017 — down $600 million from the previous year. That would make him America’s first billion president – but at Davos he will be alongside people who have amassed much bigger fortunes.

Here are some of the people he could run into who are richer than he is, according to net worth estimates calculated by Forbes.

Bill Gates

The Microsoft co-founder took the 2nd spot on Forbes‘ list of wealthiest billionaires in 2017, with a net worth of $92.6 billion.

Jack Ma

As of last August, Forbes had ranked Ma, the Executive Chairman of the Alibaba Group, as the wealthiest man in all of Asia, with a net worth of $37.4 billion.

Ray Dalio

Dalio founded the world’s largest hedge-fun, Bridgewater Associates. He is currently worth $17 billion.

Sunil Mittal

Mittal is the founder and chairman of the Indian business conglomerate Bharti Enterprises, has a net worth of over $9 billion.

Eric Schmidt

The Executive Chairman of Alphabet, Inc, formerly known as Google, has a net worth of nearly $15 billion.

Marc Benioff

The Salesforce CEO is,worth $5.2 billion.