A major earthquake has struck in the Gulf of Alaska, prompting tsunami warnings across parts of Alaska and coastal British Columbia in Canada.

The earthquake, which the U.S Geological Survey briefly rated at a magnitude of 8.2 before downgrading it to 7.9, occurred late Monday night, hit 173 miles south-east of Chiniak, Alaska, at a depth of 12 miles. A 7.9 earthquake is extremely strong, although Alaska’s legendary quake of 1964—the U.S.’s largest ever, with 131 lives lost—measured 9.2.

Tsunami warnings have been issued for Alaska and British Columbia. Washington, Oregon and even California and Hawaii were put on tsunami watch—though Hawaii subsequently cancelled its tsunami watch.

“Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicentre,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in an advisory notice.

Although it is remarkable for its scale, this is not the only earthquake to have occurred around the Pacific “Ring of Fire” in recent hours.

A magnitude-6.1 quake also struck in Indonesia, although this prompted no tsunami warnings. That quake damaged buildings in the capital, Jakarta.

Meanwhile, a volcanic eruption in Japan on Tuesday morning killed a soldier and injured almost a dozen more people.

This story was updated as new information came in.