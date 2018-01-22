The so-called “Tide Pod Challenge” has reached epidemic levels.

In the first 15 days of 2018, poison control centres have reported at least 39 cases of people — mainly teenagers — intentionally ingesting the laundry detergent packets. For context, that’s as many cases as were reported during the entirety of 2016.

Procter & Gamble (pg), the manufacturer of Tide Pods, was initially mum on the topic, fearing any effort to discourage people from eating their product would only draw more attention to the trend. But with the challenge going viral online, they’ve decided to act. Here’s how they’re tackling the trends:

1. Taking to Twitter

Interspersed between heartfelt apologies to customers who’ve had trouble with Tide products and queries about the Tide product range, Tide’s Twitter account (@tide) now lists some replies that would make more sense coming from a health-care provider than a consumer brand. “Please drink a glass of water or milk and contact the Poison Control Center(800-222-1222) or a Doctor Immediately,” one reads. Another advises “Our Product is absolutely not to be consumed.”

Contact your doctor or your local poison control center. When you're feeling better, please call us at 1-800-879-8433. We're open M-F from 9-6 ET. — Tide (@tide) January 18, 2018

Our Product is absolutely not to be consumed. Plesae, if you have, drink a glass of water or milk and contact the Poison Control Center(800-222-1222) or a Doctor Immediately. — Tide (@tide) January 17, 2018

2. Same Look, New Terrible Taste

In 2015, P&G started coating the pods in a bitter-tasting substance. The adjustment, which came three years after the 2012 launch of the product, was aimed at preventing children from biting into the pods. If the current spate of poison control cases is any indication, it hasn’t discouraged their adolescent counterparts.

3. Intra-Internet cooperation

The company has worked with YouTube and Facebook to take down “Tide Pod Challenge” posts, which are thought to be responsible for the recent rise in oral consumption. Though there are debates about the extent to which social media platforms should be involved in policing content, both platforms have cooperated with P&G to remove posts as quickly as possible on the basis that they encourage harmful behavior.

4. Calling In the Big Guns

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is also a spokesperson for Tide, recorded a video for the brand’s social media channels in which he advised on the dangers of eating Tide Pods.

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018

No word yet on what this has done to consumption among fans of all other NFL teams.

P&G, Facebook, and YouTube were not immediately available for comment.