Watch a Mercedes G-Class Get Encased in a Giant Block of Resin

Mercedes-Benz proved this week at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) that it knows how to preserve the aesthetics and history of its classic G-Class luxury SUV and bring it up to the standards a modern consumer wants.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a modern SUV wrapped in classic packaging.

But just in case visitors to NAIAS in Detroit want to compare the old and new versions of the G-wagen, Mercedes encased a 1979 G-Class in a massive cube of resin. The encased G-Class is from the first production year.

A Mercedes-Benz G-Class was encased in resin and put on display at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Getty Images

The 44.4 tons of synthetic resin has been on display at the entrance of Cobo Hall, where the auto show is held, in downtown Detroit.

The installation symbolizes “the timelessness of the off-road legend and makes a conscious reference to the natural phenomenon of insects preserved in amber,” Mercedes says.

The gigantic cube was created over 90 days. The square block is 18 feet long, more than 8 feet wide, and 10 feet high.

Production of the encased G-Class Courtesy of Mercedes

Production of the block, done by Markenfilm Crossing, was painstakingly slow. Every day, workers added about three centimeters to the cube. Once it was complete, the mold was removed and the crew polished it to reveal the encased vehicle.