Samsung's Latest Phone Is Not for Sale

By Emily Price
2:12 PM EST

You’re not going to find the newest version of Samsung’s Note 8 in a Best Buy.

The Korean company unveiled a new version of the popular smartphone Tuesday evening, a special Olympic Games Limited Edition to commemorate the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games.

Rather than sell the handset in stores, Samsung will instead be passing the phone out as a gift to all of the athletes participating in games. That means it’s made a little over 4,000 of the phones.

The special Olympic-branded version of the phone will offer the same features as the traditional Note 8 available to all consumers, including a 6.3-inch infinity display and a built-in S Pen. The back of the phone will be a shiny white to celebrate the winter season and will have gold Olympic Rings on it, inspired by the Olympic Torch.

The phones will also come pre-loaded with Olympic wallpapers as well as useful apps” to “help cultivate the utmost Olympic Games Experience.” So, we’re guessing that means Lyft and Grubhub, right?

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE