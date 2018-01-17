Samsung's Latest Phone Is Not for Sale

You’re not going to find the newest version of Samsung’s Note 8 in a Best Buy.

The Korean company unveiled a new version of the popular smartphone Tuesday evening, a special Olympic Games Limited Edition to commemorate the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games.

Rather than sell the handset in stores, Samsung will instead be passing the phone out as a gift to all of the athletes participating in games. That means it’s made a little over 4,000 of the phones.

The special Olympic-branded version of the phone will offer the same features as the traditional Note 8 available to all consumers, including a 6.3-inch infinity display and a built-in S Pen. The back of the phone will be a shiny white to celebrate the winter season and will have gold Olympic Rings on it, inspired by the Olympic Torch.

The phones will also come pre-loaded with Olympic wallpapers as well as useful apps” to “help cultivate the utmost Olympic Games Experience.” So, we’re guessing that means Lyft and Grubhub, right?