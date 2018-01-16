Chick-Fil-A Restaurant Removes Woman For Breastfeeding

A woman in North Dakota says she was kicked out of a local Chick-Fil-A over the weekend for breastfeeding her daughter.

During the soft opening of the restaurant, Macy Hornung says she was breastfeeding her daughter when the owner of the restaurant approached her table and criticized her decision to breastfeed in public, reports USA Today.

Hornung says she was barely showing more than the upper portion of her breast. When Hornung said she couldn’t cover up further because it would upset her daughter, she says the owner “started harping about the children and men who can see my indecency” and then asked her and her husband to leave.

North Dakota law allows women to breastfeed freely in both private and public locations.

Hornung recounted the story on her Facebook page. The franchise owner later apologized for how she handled the incident.