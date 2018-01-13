Autos
Search
RetailWal-Mart to Cut 1,000 Office Jobs After Raising Store Worker Wages
LeadershipTrump’s Wavering on Immigration Puts Deal in Doubt
President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Real Estate$100,000-a-Month NYC Apartment Comes With 3 Outdoor Showers
Cityscape
2016 Tokyo Auto Salon
A Lamborghini Lyzer vehicle on display during the 2016 Tokyo Auto Salon car show on January 15, 2016 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Hitoshi Yamada/NurPhoto) (Photo by NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)NurPhoto NurPhoto via Getty Images
2016 Tokyo Auto Salon
JAPAN-AUTO
JAPAN-AUTO
2016 Tokyo Auto Salon
Tokyo Auto Salon 2018
2016 Tokyo Auto Salon
A Lamborghini Lyzer vehicle on display during the 2016 Tokyo Auto Salon car show on January 15, 2016 in Chiba, Japan. (P
... VIEW MORE

NurPhoto NurPhoto via Getty Images
1 of 6
Autos

This LYZER Supercar Is Covered in 600,000 Hand-Glued Swarovski Crystals

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:15 PM ET | Originally published: 12:45 PM ET

It’s Japan’s biggest custom-car show. The Tokyo Auto Salon has hundreds of exhibitors—from automotive titans like Toyota and Mercedes to tire makers, tool makers and toy makers—who all want to show you how to tune up, dress up, or otherwise pimp your ride.

Related

Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne To Dedicate Press Lines At Sterling Stamping Plant
FinanceFiat Chrysler Is the Latest Company to Give Workers a Big Bonus After U.S. Tax Reform
Finance
Fiat Chrysler Is the Latest Company to Give Workers a Big Bonus After U.S. Tax Reform

There’s more than just row upon row of polished chrome to thrill the 300,000 visitors to the annual three-day event. Highlights for 2018 include never-before-seen concept cars from Toyota and Subaru. And outside the venue, the street racers that inspired Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift will demonstrate how to turn tires into clouds of white smoke.

Start your engines!

Can you guess custom car specialist LYZER’s signature color? It took six nail artists six months to glue all 600,000 Swarovski crystals onto this pink supercar. Even the shift lever is studded with them. And since that’s clearly not enough pink, LYZER also installed pink leather seats, pink brakes, and pink LED underbody lights and headlamps.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Commentary
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE