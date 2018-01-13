A Lamborghini Lyzer vehicle on display during the 2016 Tokyo Auto Salon car show on January 15, 2016 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Hitoshi Yamada/NurPhoto) (Photo by NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It’s Japan’s biggest custom-car show. The Tokyo Auto Salon has hundreds of exhibitors—from automotive titans like Toyota and Mercedes to tire makers, tool makers and toy makers—who all want to show you how to tune up, dress up, or otherwise pimp your ride.

There’s more than just row upon row of polished chrome to thrill the 300,000 visitors to the annual three-day event. Highlights for 2018 include never-before-seen concept cars from Toyota and Subaru. And outside the venue, the street racers that inspired Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift will demonstrate how to turn tires into clouds of white smoke.

Start your engines!

Can you guess custom car specialist LYZER’s signature color? It took six nail artists six months to glue all 600,000 Swarovski crystals onto this pink supercar. Even the shift lever is studded with them. And since that’s clearly not enough pink, LYZER also installed pink leather seats, pink brakes, and pink LED underbody lights and headlamps.