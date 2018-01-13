Alerts advising Hawaiians to “seek immediate shelter” from an incoming ballistic missile were sent in error, the U.S. Pacific Command said.

Residents of the island state woke Saturday morning to emergency notices lighting up their mobile phones about a “ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii” and the warning that “this is not a drill” but an “extreme alert.”

Representative Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat, the state’s emergency management agency, and the National Weather Service were among the first to confirm that the alerts had been sent by mistake. Authorities reversed their warning with a second alert send 38 minutes later announcing “no missile threat or danger,” and “false alarm.”

“It was a false alarm based on human error,” Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii later said on Twitter, without offering evidence. Schatz said Hawaii’s roughly 1.5 million residents were “terrified. There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process.”

Hawaii has been on high alert given claims by North Korea that its newest intercontinental ballistic missile could fly 13,000 kilometers (8,000 miles). If true, that would put even the mainland U.S. within range from Pyongyang. The isolated nation conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3, and launched more than a dozen missiles in the past year.

“At a time of heightened tensions, we need to make sure all information released to the community is accurate,” Senator Mazie Hirono, a Democrat, said on Twitter. “We need to get to the bottom of what happened and make sure it never happens again.”