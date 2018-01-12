Original Mouseketeer Doreen Tracey Dies Aged 74

Doreen Tracey, one of the original Mouseketeers on “Mickey Mouse Club,” died this week from pneumonia at the age of 74.

Tracey had been battling cancer for the past two years. She appeared on the Mickey Mouse Club from 1955 to 1959. She also appeared in the Disney film “Westward Ho the Wagons!,” and toured Australia with the Mouseketeers.

Tracey was 12 when she auditioned for a role on the program. She was part of the nine-person cast for the show’s entire initial four-year run. The show ran intermittently until 1996.

Tracey’s most recent Mouseketeer appearance was in 2015 for the 60th Anniversary of the “Mickey Mouse Club,” FOX News reports.

She leaves behind a son and two grandchildren.