James Franco, Steve Jurvetson, Melania Trump: Broadsheet for Jan. 12

• A tale of two lists. This week, talk of two lists of has been dominating the headlines. The first list is the original “Shitty Media Men” Google document that went viral last October and the whose author, 20-something Moira Donegan, wrote a poignant editorial published in New York Magazine yesterday. It contained about 70 names of alleged harassers and rapists before it was taken down; it was live for less than 24 hours. The second is not so much a list as it is a survey of female academians about their experiences of sexual harassment. It contains more than 2,000 anecdotes—though no names—and has been online for about six weeks. Its author, former anthropology professor Karen Kelsky, tells The Wall Street Journal that she hasn’t received any requests to take it down.

It’s an interesting dichotomy: On the one hand, you have a simple Google doc, put together by a young woman and shared with her friends. On the other, you have the much more formal “Sexual Harassment In the Academy: A Crowdsourced Survey.” And yet, only the former has (so far) yielded real results. Media companies conducted investigations into employees who appeared on Donegan’s spreadsheet and at least four powerful men, including the publishers of The New Republic and Paris Review, left their jobs or were fired. Meanwhile, academia has been far slower in responding to Kelsky’s project. A spokeswoman for Berkeley—which was named more than two dozen times—tells WSJ that while the school is “saddened and unsettled” by the allegations, it would need to know the accusers’ identities to determine possible next steps.

Observers’ main qualm with the media list is that it names names and makes it impossible for the men included to defend themselves in the court of public opinion. The New Yorker‘s Masha Gessen writes, “There are men who know that they are on the list, but have no idea who accused them or why. They have been in a kind of Kafkaesque, Koestleresque hell for months, and they have no way of knowing when or if the clouds will clear.” And yet what is the alternative? To keep all allegations anonymous so that institutions can be “unsettled” while keeping abusive men in power and free to keep committing more violence?

Neither of these tools is perfect, and the biggest thing they have in common is that they’re an illustration of just how sorely we lack reporting mechanisms for abuse and harassment. Until those are put in place, I suspect we’ll be seeing many more such lists.