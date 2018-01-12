The American restaurant chain Hooters, infamous for its scantily-clad waitresses known as ‘Hooters Girls’, has branched out into delivery service in the hope of reaching customers who are too embarrassed to visit one of its outlets.

During his talk at the ICR Retail conference in Orlando, which ran from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, Hooters’ Chief Executive Terry Marks said the company has been focusing on delivery and pick-up orders. “Many people wouldn’t step foot in our restaurants, but they want our product,” he said, the New York Post reports, before adding: “Delivery [solves] the polarizing issue the brand has had.”

Ninety-six Hooters branches now offer delivery or take-out service, which can be ordered through online services including UberEats. And despite what some might assume, the deliveries are not done by Hooters Girls.

Earlier this year, Hooters’ investor Chanticleer announced plans to offer customers digital currency in return for eating at their outlets. The restaurant chain joined a handful of other small-cap stocks that have pushed up their stock price by announcing a link with Bitcoin or blockchain in the past year.