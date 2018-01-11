Term Sheet -- Thursday, January 11

NEWS OF THE DAY

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

It’s a news-y morning. Here are the highlights to start your day:

NEW INVESTMENT: Hyundai has invested in Singapore-based ride-hailing firm Grab, Uber’s biggest ride-hailing rival in Southeast Asia. Grab did not disclose the value of Hyundai’s investment, but it joins other investors, including Didi Chuxing, SoftBank and Toyota Tsusho in the latest fundraising round. The two companies plan to work on a new mobility service platform that will use Hyundai vehicle models such as the Ioniq Electric.

Here are two reasons this strategic investment makes sense for Hyundai:

It would give the automaker an inside look into what works in the so-called sharing economy. It could also help Hyundai position itself to offer its own mobility services in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets, Southeast Asia.

Read more at Fortune.

NEW FUND ALERT: Social Leverage, the San Diego-based seed and early-stage venture capital firm, is looking to raise up to $50 million for its third fund, according to an SEC filing. Howard Lindzon, the serial entrepreneur behind WallStrip and StockTwits, is a general partner at the firm. Sources tell Term Sheet that the new fund will focus on financial services investments. Some existing portfolio companies include ProducePay, Robinhood, and DataFox.

PEOPLE MOVES: GV’s sole female general partner Avid Larizadeh Duggan has joined music tech company Kobalt​. Larizadeh Duggan had previously led Kobalt’s $60 million Series C round. She will be the company’s EVP, Chief Strategy and Business Officer.

I wrote about Larizadeh Duggan in 2016 when she participated in a Product Hunt live chat. She said, “As a woman in this industry, you are often in the minority, there is no hiding that. It is important to note though that it is getting more balanced.”

In 2015, former GV chief Bill Maris was asked why the firm only has one female general partner, and he said, “It’s not good enough. Because we’ve failed. Because we haven’t succeeded in finding women for that role, probably because it was easier to find men. That’s not really a great answer.”

Her departure leaves GV with just two women (one principal & one partner) on its 16-person investing team.

(One fun fact about Larizadeh Duggan: She’s Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s second cousin.)

ONE FUN THING: Allow me to introduce you to an investor you probably hadn’t heard of before — Mike “Rooster” McConaughey. Rooster is the (much) older brother of actor Matthew McConaughey, and he made his money working in the oil business in Texas. Now, he invests. During our interview, he said “Bitcoin is like trading underwear.” Read the full Q&A here.