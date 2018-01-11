Trump Touts Sale of Fighter Jets That Only Exist in 'Call of Duty' Video Game

Video games and politics are always strange bedfellows, but a comment by President Donald Trump Wednesday took things to a whole new level.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Norwegian prime minister Erna Solberg, Trump said, “In November we started delivering the first F-52s and F-35 fighter jets. We have a total of 52 and they’ve delivered a number of them already a little ahead of schedule.” That’s good news, but there’s a bit of a hitch: The F-52 is a fictional jet that exists only in Activision’s Call of Duty series.

The jet made its debut in 2014’s Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. Trump’s error seemingly stemmed from the number of jets in the transaction – 52 – rather than any late night gaming habits in the White House.

Trump is no stranger to the video game industry. Years ago, he filmed a video for Microsoft’s Xbox division parodying The Apprentice and “firing” actors pretending to be PlayStation executives.

The Washington Post asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if President Trump is a Call of Duty fan. She declined to comment.