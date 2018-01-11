Cindy Crawford Recreated Her 1992 Pepsi Ad for This Year's Super Bowl

Twenty-six years after Cindy Crawford made an iconic Super Bowl ad for Pepsi, the model is at it again, recreating the television spot alongside her 18-year-old son.

The original 1992 ad shows Crawford driving a Lamborghini and pulling up to a gas station in a form-fitting tank top and cutoff jean shorts. She gets out of the vehicle and purchases a Pepsi from a vending machine outside as a group of young boys longingly watch from the other side of a fence, allegedly mesmerized by the soda’s beautiful new can design.

Crawford says that her decision to do the ad again was an easy one because the original was a “classic.” Shortly after it aired, she said people would yell “Pepsi!” at her while she was walking down the street, and girls dressed up as her for Halloween.

USA Today reports that new version of the ad will debut during Super Bowl 52 on Feb. 4. In addition to including Crawford’s son, video from Michael Jackson’s Pepsi ad will also be in the new spot, which is meant to honor the brand’s 120-year history in pop culture.