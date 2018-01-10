YouTube Reveals Punishment for Logan Paul After Controversial Suicide Video

YouTube is putting on hold upcoming projects featuring popular video blogger Logan Paul and is removing his video channel from its premium advertising service.

The Google-owned video streaming business revealed Logan’s punishment on Wednesday for posting a controversial video that showed an alleged suicide victim, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Paul posted the video, taken from Japan’s infamous Aokigahara forest, in early January and then removed it after receiving intense criticism for appearing to exploit suicides to draw attention to his videos. Since apologizing for the video, Paul has not uploaded anymore clips to his YouTube channel, which has over 15 million subscribers.

YouTube said Tuesday via Twitter that it was “looking at further consequences” against Paul and stated that “suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views.”

The streaming video service elaborated further on Wednesday and said that Paul’s YouTube channel will not be part of the Google Preferred program, in which advertisers can pay to have their ads shown during videos of a select group of YouTube’s top video creators.

Paul will also no longer be involved in the upcoming season of Foursome, a comedy web series that’s available on the YouTube Red subscription service. The company also said that Paul’s “new Originals are on hold,” which means that the video blogger’s upcoming YouTube web film The Thinning: New World Order may be in jeopardy.

