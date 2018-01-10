This Free App Finds Museum Portraits That Look Like You

Remember that meme where people found museum portraits that looked like them? It seems like a one-in-a-million chance you’ll find your doppelganger hanging on the wall of Louvre, and it is if you have to head to all those museums personally to search out your twin. Now an app can help you find that one-of-a-kind piece of art in seconds.

people that found their doppelgängers in art museums omg this is so cool pic.twitter.com/JNlfGp1juP — deenerys (@cdaenerys) December 26, 2017

The Google Arts & Culture app has been around a while as a free way to see artwork from around the world. It includes images from over 1,000 different museums that can be searched by artists and category. Google Housekeeping notes that now you can search by something else as well: your face.

An experimental feature in the app allows you to take a selfie or a photo of someone else and upload it to the app. In return, the app will give you an image it thinks best matches the photo from its collection. Photos have to be taken at the moment, not from your camera roll.

Your mileage may vary depending on your face. Our early tests brought back results that weren’t exactly flattering. That said, it’s totally worth trying just in case you do find that doppelgänger.