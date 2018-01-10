"Our Baby-in-Chief": Robert De Niro Slams Trump In Expletive-Laden Speech

Actor Robert De Niro has never been a fan of our commander-in-chief, but he shared some particularly choice words at the National Board of Review awards gala Tuesday night.

Presenting Meryl Streep with the award for best actress for her role in The Post, a film about the publication of the Pentagon Papers, De Niro made his opinion about the current political environment known.

He noted that while the Pentagon Papers were published nearly 50 years ago in 1971, “there are many parallels today.” At the time of their publication, Trump was suffering from (air quote) bone spurs, De Niro continued. “Today, the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump.”

In what quickly became an expletive-laden criticism of the president, De Niro called Trump a “fucking idiot,” a “fucking fool,” and “our baby-in-chief,” likening Trump’s presidency to the story of the Emperor’s New Clothes.

De Niro highlighted Trump’s treatment of the press, noting that he has “put the press under siege, ridiculing it through trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies.” But the picture is not entirely bleak. “Just like in 1971, the press is distinguishing itself with brave, exciting journalism,” De Niro told the audience.

The actor concluded by bringing his attention back to the winner, Streep, and the persisting income gap between men and women. “I am still fighting for Meryl to be able to get 79 cents of what a man would get to play Katherine Graham,” De Niro said. “It’s shameful I know. The good news is I think we’re at watershed moment and it’s about time.”