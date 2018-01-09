A Dog Walking App Accidentally Leaked People's Home Lock Codes

A popular app that connects dog owners and dog walkers accidentally revealed the lock box codes of at least 50 users, and the home addresses of at least 100.

The information was posted on the website of Wag, an app that connects dog owners with walkers, the Wall Street Journal reports. The Journal said its reporters had viewed the records of more than 100 customers, including 50 lockbox codes, but that new records had appeared at least every day, meaning the total number could potentially be much larger.

Wag told The Journal the posts were due to a technical glitch in the software that had exposed “certain limited personal information belonging to a small subset of Wag users,” and was reaching out to those who had been impacted. The company told the Journal there was no evidence the information had been “misused” and that no customers’ homes had been burglarized.