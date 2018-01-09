Ivanka Trump was under fire on Twitter Monday night after tweeting her support of Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech.

In her acceptance of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Winfrey was implicitly critical of President Trump and his administration, noting that “the press is under siege these days” and calling on men and women to work together to end sexual harassment in the workplace. Ivanka Trump tweeted that the speech was “inspiring” and echoed Oprah’s call for unity in the face of sexual harassment.

Twitter users were quick to point out the hypocrisy of Ivanka’s sentiment, as her father has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 22 women. Responses to the tweet ranged from a transcript of President Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which he bragged about assaulting women, to simple questions like “Who is going to tell her,” i.e. tell her that the speech was a critique of the way her father has lead the country.

Some users like actress Alyssa Milano took a slightly different tack, with tongue-in-cheek endorsements of Ivanka Trump’s embracement of the #TimesUp movement.

Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers.https://t.co/A8HCVa715v — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018

Others, like actor Aasif Mandvi, took a more direct approach:

You do realize that the #1 person #TIMESUP for is YOUR DAD, right? #25thAmendment https://t.co/dr3No4Soan — aasif mandvi (@aasif) January 9, 2018

Winfrey’s politically charged address matched the tone of a Golden Globes that focused heavily on the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements in the wake of a string of sexual assault allegations over the past few months in the entertainment industry and beyond. The majority of attendees wore black in support of victims of sexual assault and harassment.

Winfrey’s powerful speech raised speculation that she may be considering a presidential run in 2020. On Monday, two of her friends anonymously confirmed to CNN that she was “actively thinking” about running and on Tuesday her best friend Gayle King said on CBS This Morning that the media mogul was “intrigued” by the idea.