Nvidia's Jensen Huang Is Living the Dream: CEO Daily for January 9, 2018

Jensen Huang is living every entrepreneur’s dream. The company he created 25 years ago to provide 3-D graphics for computer games—Nvidia—has exploded in the last few years into a producer of one of the fundamental building blocks of the Artificial Intelligence revolution. “We discovered that creating virtual reality” in computer games “and using artificial intelligence to create physical reality were cousins.” As a result of that discovery, the company’s stock price has soared from $30 to over $200 in the last two years alone—true hockey stick growth.

My colleague Adam Lashinsky interviewed Huang at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech dinner in Las Vegas last night, and asked him when he realized that, in effect, his company was going from entertaining adolescent boys to literally changing the word. He demurred. Asked a second time, Huang said he realized it on the day 25 years ago that he started his company. You don’t go through all the pain of starting a company, he said, if you don’t truly believe it is going to make a significant contribution to society.

Today, that contribution is most readily apparent in the world of self-driving cars, where Nvidia’s Graphical Processing Units are playing a key role. In a separate panel discussion at the Monday dinner, Padmasree Warrior, former CTO of Cisco, talked about how the company she now heads, NIO, is developing autonomous vehicle technology in both the U.S. and China. The U.S. may lead in developing automobile technology, she told me, but China is likely to lead in creating the infrastructure to effectively use such technology. In either event, transportation will be totally transformed around the world in the next decade.

