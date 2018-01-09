Eminem, The Killers, and Muse will headline the 2018 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. from June 7th-10th.

Future, Sturgill Simpson, Bassnectar, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, Alt-J, Anderson .Paak, and Khalid will perform as well and Bon Iver is billed for “two unique sets.”

Bonnaroo released the official lineup for its 17th-annual festival on Tuesday.

Your #bonnaroo 2018 lineup! 🚨

Tickets on sale FRIDAY at 10am ET!

Check our website for ticket info, tips on planning, and a chance to win VIP tickets: https://t.co/BCAL5CehBc pic.twitter.com/bychepJrBW — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 9, 2018

The Killers, Muse, and Future will all be making their Bonnaroo debuts, while Eminem will return for his second performance at the festival. He’s got a busy festival season ahead of him, also playing at Coachella in California and Governor’s Ball in New York following the release of his album Revival in December.

While the lineup usually grabs headlines, this year there’s also news of the festival having renegotiated the way it financially contributes to Coffee County in Tennessee, where the event takes place, according to the Tullahoma News.

Fun fact: The city of Manchester and Coffee County have used their status as Bonnaroo hosts to give the key to the community to some very high profile musicians.

BB King receives the key to the community of Manchester and Coffee County during the 2008 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 14, 2008 in Manchester, Tennessee. Gary Miller/WireImage

Be that as it may, the organizers spent the better part of 2017 at the negotiating table with county officials.

Previously, Bonnaroo paid the county $3 for each ticket sold along with a $30,000 fee. This generated about $250,000 annually, which Bonnaroo organizers argued should be used to improve the roads out to “the Farm” off Interstate 24 where the event is held, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

The new arrangement proposed in late December eliminates the flat fee and allocates ticket funds to infrastructure projects around the Bonnaroo site, according to the Tullahoma News.

An aerial view of the 2017 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival during Day 3 on June 10, 2017 in Manchester, Tennessee. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival

Tickets, which cost $299.50 for general admission, go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. EST on the Bonnaroo website.

Attendance to Bonnaroo rebounded last year after an all-time low for ticket sales in 2016. Still, with more than 65,000 tickets sold, 2017 was the third-worst year for the festival since its inception, according to the Tennessean.