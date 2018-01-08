A fire at Trump Tower has been contained by the New York Fire Department. Two injuries are reported, one of them possibly serious.

The fire was first spotted just before 7 a.m. New York time, reportedly by Secret Service agents. The fire triggered a massive response from firefighters.

According to the FDNY, the fire was confined to the top of the building, and no residents of Trump Tower were evacuated.

The FDNY reported one injury to a fire fighter and one injury to a bystander. Though FDNY officials initially said both injuries were minor, Reuters now reports that one may be life-threatening.

President Trump was in Washington and has plans travel to Nashville to give a speech at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Convention. Though he has spent substantial time during his first year in office away from the White House, he has primarily visited his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

Eric Trump stated on Twitter that the fire was caused by an electrical issue in a cooling tower, and praised the Fire Department’s response.

There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise! https://t.co/xuTmq1GBbj — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 8, 2018

A variety of dramatic images of the fire were posted on social media, showing plumes of smoke billowing from the roof:

Seems to be a fire at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan pic.twitter.com/7gEEi2ONGf — steven rabinowitz (@nycpov) January 8, 2018