Samsung Unveils 146-Inch TV

Samsung is taking home theater to an entirely different level.

The electronics giant, as part of its 2018 CES presence, has introduced a massive 146-inch 4K television called “The Wall.” For reference, that’s about half the size of some standard screens in movie theaters.

Beyond its size, The Wall is a showcase for Samsung’s newest display technology called MicoLED. It’s the latest counter to OLED screens, which LG has been touting for several years (though prices on those sets have been prohibitive until recently). It’s a pretty good one, too, with bright, incredibly sharp picture quality.

Samsung also touted the TV’s adjustable quality, meaning people can expand (or reduce) the size of their screen by adding or removing modules as their needs change. (The edges of the modules are not noticeable when content is playing on the screen.)

LG’s hardly throwing in the towel, though. The company on Monday unveiled the HU80KA, a 4K laser projector, to lure in videophiles.

While huge, The Wall isn’t a record breaker. That honor goes to a custom made $1.6 million, 370-inch screen, custom made by British company Titan Screens.