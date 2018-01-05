Would You Invite Alexa Into the Shower?

Could you use a smart assistant in your bathroom? Kohler thinks so. The bathroom giant is connecting everything from your toilet to your shower to the web and allowing you to control them all using Alexa.

The company announced a number of new products today including a new Verdera Voice Lighted mirror with Alexa built in. The mirror has an Alexa-enabled speaker encased in its bottom with dual, front-facing microphones to listen for voice commands, CNET reports.

The mirror is the only product that will actually have Alexa built in, but you’ll be able to use that mirror to interact with some of Kohler’s other new bathroom fixtures. For instance, you can ask Alexa to fill the water in Kohler’s new PerfectFill bathtub at your perfect temperature, or start a shower at exactly the flow and temp you enjoy with its new DTV (digital thermostatic valve) shower.

And then there’s the toilet. Kohler’s new Numi Intelligent toilet has hands-free flushing, bidet cleansing, odor control (the world has needed that one for a bit), music, feet warming, and automatic seat temperature management. You can create user presets within the Kohler Connect app for all that stuff, and when the times comes, yes, you can ask Alexa to flush for you.