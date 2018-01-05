Term Sheet -- Friday, January 5

THE BILLIONAIRE CLUB

Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers!

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick used to boast that he had never sold a single Uber share, which emphasized his conviction that the ride-hailing giant would continue to dominate the market.

Things changed this week. Kalanick plans to sell 29% of his stake in Uber. This means the ex-CEO will sell equity worth about $1.4 billion to Japan’s Softbank Group. Kalanick had originally offered to sell as much as half of his 10% stake, but he had to pull back due to limits outlined in the agreement. One of the wealthiest people in the world on paper is now an actual billionaire.

So what now?

We’ve got an ex-CEO sitting idly on the sidelines with a billion dollars on his hands. Several sources tell Term Sheet that Kalanick will use the money to start working on another venture. In other words, it’s not likely Kalanick will make a play to come back to Uber and “Steve Jobs” it. Additionally, once the deal is finalized, a number of governance reforms will go into effect that will further reduce Kalanick’s influence at the company.

It’s unclear what Kalanick’s next move is, but it’s possible he’ll try his hand at leading a company yet again. While at the helm of Uber, he was often referred to as a ruthless CEO with no regard for the letter of the law. Many saw this as a double-edged sword — the reason for Uber’s rise and also for its downfall. When I spoke with Bradley Tusk, an early Uber investor who is still close with Travis, he said:

From working with [Kalanick], I found that he is tough and he can be a pain, but in terms of what I saw firsthand for several years…Some people will take terms like “aggressive” and turn it into “ruthless,” but in my experience, he’s the smartest client I’ve ever worked with in terms of understanding political dynamics.

It’s pretty incredible to think that it was only a year ago when Kalanick had to deal with Uber’s first massive scandal. At the time, I started an article about the #DeleteUber boycott with a sentence that proved to be the understatement of a lifetime: “Uber is not having the best start to 2017.” Little did we know what was to come. In a matter of 12 months, Uber was embroiled in sexual harassment allegations, faced a nasty legal fight with Alphabet, endured a board fight that led to Kalanick’s ousting, and appointed a new chief executive.

Let’s see what 2018 will bring. Read more at Fortune.