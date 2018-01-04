The Dollar Menu War Is Heating Up With Taco Bell's New $1 Nacho Fries

Taco Bell escalated the fast food wars on Wednesday by announcing that it will begin selling Nacho Fries for a limited time starting Jan. 25. And even better, the fries will only set you back $1.

The Mexican food chain’s announcement came just one day before McDonald’s debuted its new $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu, which does not include fries. A small order of fries typically costs around $1.39 at McDonald’s. Other chains have jumped in on the action this week too, with Wendy’s announcing the expansion of its “4 for $4” menu and Jack in the Box rolling out its “Value Done Jack’s Way,” offering a range of items for $1 to $5.

The Nacho Fries are the latest addition to Taco Bell’s growing dollar menu. The chain announced last month that it would introduce 20 new $1 items to its already 20-item strong dollar menu throughout 2018.

The limited edition fries will have a “bold Mexican seasoning” and come with a side of nacho cheese sauce. For $2.49, the fries can be ordered “Supreme” or “Bell Grande” for $3.49, both of which include other toppings such as beef, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, and sour cream. The fries will also be included in a $5 box combo meal, alongside a Doritos Locos Taco, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and a medium drink.